NC3 HiToms Technically Have Clinched the NC3 Regular Season Already

OFF THE RECORD:

Based on the outcomes around the league this weekend as well as the remaining schedules of other top teams, the NC3 HiToms have technically CLINCHED the NC3 regular-season championship despite a recent rain cancellation, a loss and a win via forfeit.

As an organization, we would like to make such known to our media constituents, but we then please ask of you all to keep it under wraps until Monday night AFTER our last game of the season. The league commissioner, Seth Arrington, has yet to announce HPT as the regular-season champs yet either. As a reminder, there will be no NC3 playoffs.

As mentioned, Monday night is our last game of the season, a home game versus Davidson at Finch Field (7 p.m.). Credentialed media members ARE welcome. The parents of the HPT senior legion squad are planning a senior day celebration that night as well, weather permitting.

Come Monday night, 13-year head coach Rod Shore will have won his 5th championship at the helm of the HiToms’ senior legion program. The 2020 title will be his first since 2016. (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and now 2020)

NC 3 SENIOR STANDINGS

TEAM LEAGUE ALL W L W HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE 16 3 19 4 ROWAN COUNTY 14 6 25 8 UNION COUNTY 11 6 11 8 GREENSBORO 11 7 12 10 LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON 9 7 10 9 RANDOLPH COUNTY 11 9 16 14 MOCKSVILLE 9 11 12 14 KANNAPOLIS 8 12 9 14 STANLY COUNTY 6 12 6 13 CONCORD 6 13 7 14 MOUNT AIRY 0 15 0 17

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern