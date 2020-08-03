College Men’s Basketball News: Quakers Earn NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Guilford College men’s basketball team received the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award, as announced by the association.

This award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season. In order to earn an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the season. For the full list of institutions earning this distinction, click here.

The Quakers finished the 2019-20 season with an overall record of 18-8 and 10-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) mark. Guilford went on to appear in the ODAC Tournament quarterfinal round where the team fell 73-66 to Roanoke College.

Courtesy of Nicolle Holcomb

Assistant Sports Information Director Guilford College