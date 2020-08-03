Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has purchased the XFL

from www.wxii12.com:

Dwayne Johnson/”The Rock” is heading back to the world of sports entertainment after securing the previously defunct XFL.

The wrestler turned actor acquired the league in a reported $15 million deal alongside business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia and investment firm RedBird Capital.

“With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our XFL brand,” Johnson tweeted Monday. “Excited to create something special for the fans!”

