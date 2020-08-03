HiToms Split With Peninsula On A Walk-Off In Extras

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms capture a doubleheader split against Peninsula via an extra-inning, walk-off win, 9-8, late Sunday night at Historic Finch Field.

When the dust settled, HPT positioned themselves at 17-6 overall and 7-6 in CPL action. Based on the current agreement among the teams around the league and as of this very moment, the HiToms’ chances of clinching the Mid-Atlantic Division crown strictly based on conference win percentage all but withered away as a now canceled Wilson sits safely at 9-5 (.634).

However, discussions with league administrators have been taking place as the HiToms can finish out the CPL season at 10-6, one more conference win than Wilson who failed to finish their remaining slate of games.

In fact, HPT was scheduled to play Wilson in back-to-back, home and away doubleheaders the day the organization decided to suspend the 2020 season.

Last night against Peninsula, the HiToms fell in game one 3-1. HPT was able to put the winning run on first in a bases-loaded situation with only one away, but a groundout double play squashed their hopes a final frame comeback.

In game 2, HPT trailed 5-1 heading to the home half of the six. A four-run sixth then tied the ballgame, 5-5, fueling much-needed life to the HiTom dugout.

High Point-Thomasville would trail once again in extras as the Pilots pushed across two in the international-rule eighth. Zack Budzic (UNCG) helped to answer Peninsula’s first potential haymaker with a two-out, RBI double to square the contest up at eight apiece.

Peninsula continued to match HPT punch-for-punch as they added another run in the top of the ninth to reclaim to lead at 8-7.

Enter Micheal Turconi. The Demon Deacon provided the final knockout blow with a walk-off, two-run RBI single to win it for the HiToms 9-8, his second walk-off of the summer. Turconi finished game two 4-for-5.

The CardiacToms are 5-0 this summer win it comes to extra-inning affairs.

The league leader in batting average (.456) and in RBIs (33), Hogan Windish (UNCG), extended his regular-season hit streak out to an impressive 21 games.

HPT will hit the road once again tonight to face Martinsville. Weather permitting, first pitch from Hooker Field up in Martinsville, Virginia is scheduled for 7 p.m.

2020 Standings

Mid-Atlantic Standings

W L T PCT. GB Wilson Tobs 9 5 0 0.643 - High Point-Thomasville HiToms 7 6 0 0.538 - Martinsville Mustangs 6 8 0 0.429 - Peninsula Pilots 8 11 0 0.421

Courtesy of Shane Harvell