Jaydon Young(Greensboro Day School Bengals) gets College Basketball Offer to attend and “Hoop it Up” for the Virginia Tech Hokies
Jaydon Young, guard from Greensboro Day School, Class of GDS 2023, with a college basketball offer coming in today/Monday, from the Virginia Tech Hokies….
Extremely blessed! Thank you Virginia Tech for believing in me! #AG2G #ACC ?? pic.twitter.com/OBA9nnFO5i
— Jaydon Young ™? (@jaydonyoung4) August 3, 2020
Paul Biancardi
@PaulBiancardi
Jul 22
Jaydon Young (2023) has all the physicals tools, instincts and skill at a young age. Specifically his 3pt shot, drive & kick game, and his floater was working @BigShotsNation
Next step is to defend quicker guards. Love his spirit & team first attitude. @jaydonyoung4 @CoachJ1977
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.