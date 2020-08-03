Jaydon Young(Greensboro Day School Bengals) gets College Basketball Offer to attend and “Hoop it Up” for the Virginia Tech Hokies

Posted by Andy Durham on August 3, 2020 at 11:57 pm under Uncategorized | Be the First to Comment

Jaydon Young, guard from Greensboro Day School, Class of GDS 2023, with a college basketball offer coming in today/Monday, from the Virginia Tech Hokies….

Paul Biancardi
@PaulBiancardi
Jul 22
Jaydon Young (2023) has all the physicals tools, instincts and skill at a young age. Specifically his 3pt shot, drive & kick game, and his floater was working @BigShotsNation
Next step is to defend quicker guards. Love his spirit & team first attitude. @jaydonyoung4 @CoachJ1977

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top