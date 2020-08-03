Jaydon Young(Greensboro Day School Bengals) gets College Basketball Offer to attend and “Hoop it Up” for the Virginia Tech Hokies

Jaydon Young, guard from Greensboro Day School, Class of GDS 2023, with a college basketball offer coming in today/Monday, from the Virginia Tech Hokies….

Paul Biancardi

@PaulBiancardi

Jul 22

Jaydon Young (2023) has all the physicals tools, instincts and skill at a young age. Specifically his 3pt shot, drive & kick game, and his floater was working @BigShotsNation

Next step is to defend quicker guards. Love his spirit & team first attitude. @jaydonyoung4 @CoachJ1977