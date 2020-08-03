Justin Thomas Wins FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Takes Commanding Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Lead; Two Through 10 Separated by 494 Points

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Justin Thomas won the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn., by two strokes over Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka and took a commanding lead in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

With the win, Thomas increased his lead in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings to 714 points over second place Webb Simpson, who finished tied for 12th in Memphis. Thomas’ lead is more than the 600 points the PGA Championship winner will earn this week and more than the 500 points the Wyndham Championship winner will earn next week.

However, while Thomas has a substantial lead with two regular-season tournaments remaining, the golfers in second through 10th places are separated by just 494 points. Should the standings be similar entering next week’s Wyndham Championship, all nine of those positions could change during the regular season finale at Sedgefield.

Brooks Koepka claimed the $2 Million first-place bonus in the inaugural $10 million Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Bonus last season. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 not only adds drama to the Wyndham Championship as the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs but also puts an even greater premium on excelling over the course of the FedExCup Regular Season.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader earns $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000. The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus breakdown is below:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Bonus Breakdown:

Position

Amount

1 $2,000,000

2 $1,500,000

3 $1,200,000

4 $1,100,000

5 $1,000,000

6 $850,000

7 $700,000

8 $600,000

9 $550,000

10 $500,000

TOTAL $10,000,000

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 following the FedEx St. Jude Invitational is below:

Position/Player Points Behind Points Move Justin Thomas 0 -- Webb Simpson -714 -- Sungjae Im -879 -- Bryson DeChambeau -898 -- Rory McIlroy -1,137 -- Collin Morikawa -1,138 +1 Patrick Reed -1,149 -1 Daniel Berger -1,156 +4 Brendan Todd -1,180 -- Jon Rahm -1,208 -2

