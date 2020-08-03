NC3 HiToms Technically Have Clinched the NC3 Regular Season
Tonight’s NC3 senior legion game v. Lexington-Davidson has been POSTPONED to Wednesday, Aug. 5. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is still set for 7 p.m.
Based on the outcomes around the league this weekend as well as the remaining schedules of other top teams, the NC3 HiToms have technically CLINCHED the NC3 regular-season championship despite a recent rain cancellation, a loss and a win via forfeit.
NC 3 SENIOR STANDINGS
TEAM LEAGUE ALL W L W L HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE 16 3 19 4 ROWAN COUNTY 14 6 25 8 UNION COUNTY 11 6 11 8 GREENSBORO 11 7 12 10 LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON 9 7 10 9 RANDOLPH COUNTY 11 9 16 14 MOCKSVILLE 9 11 12 14 KANNAPOLIS 8 12 9 14 STANLY COUNTY 6 12 6 13 CONCORD 6 13 7 14 MOUNT AIRY 0 15 0 17
Courtesy of Shane Harvell
HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern
