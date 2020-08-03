NC3 HiToms Technically Have Clinched the NC3 Regular Season

Posted by Andy Durham on August 3, 2020

Tonight’s NC3 senior legion game v. Lexington-Davidson has been POSTPONED to Wednesday, Aug. 5. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is still set for 7 p.m.

Based on the outcomes around the league this weekend as well as the remaining schedules of other top teams, the NC3 HiToms have technically CLINCHED the NC3 regular-season championship despite a recent rain cancellation, a loss and a win via forfeit.

NC 3 SENIOR STANDINGS


TEAM	                LEAGUE	        ALL
                        W	L	W	L
HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE	16	3	19	4
ROWAN COUNTY	        14	6	25	8
UNION COUNTY	        11	6	11	8
GREENSBORO	        11	7	12	10
LEXINGTON-DAVIDSON	9	7	10	9
RANDOLPH COUNTY	        11	9	16	14
MOCKSVILLE	        9	11	12	14
KANNAPOLIS	        8	12	9	14
STANLY COUNTY	        6	12	6	13
CONCORD	                6	13	7	14
MOUNT AIRY	        0	15	0	17

Courtesy of Shane Harvell
HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern

