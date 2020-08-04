HiToms Baseball Today with game time 7pm at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville
**********TONIGHT Tuesday August 4 at 7pm….HPT HiToms vs. Catawba Valley Stars**********
Tailgate Today With the HPT HiToms
Pull up your pick-up truck or SUV and enjoy the ‘Only Game In Town’ tonight @ Historic Finch Field.
Catch tomorrow’s MLB stars today as the HPT HiToms continue to provide industry leading entertainment at the Triad’s most historic baseball park.
For more details go to www.hitoms.com
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.