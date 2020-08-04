Looking Back and Looking Forward to the High School Football Pod Play:Bring Back the “Bubble”

We posted this plan earlier this Summer, here at GreensboroSports.com and this appears to be the best possible plan, if we are going to have some sort of high school football season, in Guilford County this Fall…

If the NCHSAA fails to come up with a plan, then we can always take our plan and move forward….Why not?

Ask the coaches, they want football in Guilford County, ask the parents, they want football in Guilford County, ask the players, they want football in Guilford County….

We need to enlist the help of former doctors and physicians associated with our local high schools, and see if we can get them to establish some guidelines, that we need to follow to pull off the plan…

Might be tough to strike out on our own, but if it needs to be done, this might be the required/only course of action….Something needs to be done…The calendar screams that we are running out of time…

(Maybe plans like this one will put the onus on the NCHSAA to make some sort of concession, for a 2020 Fall Football Season.)

*****Looking at how to get some football going this Fall in Guilford County:*****

Guilford County Bubble/Pod Play Plan for high school football in 2020:

(This looks to be the best plan for high school football in 2020, that we have seen so far.)

**********We have three Pods/Bubbles…..**********

Pod A/Bubble A at Grimsley High School(Jamieson Stadium) with these five schools…

Grimsley, Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford and Western Guilford…

Pod B/Bubble B at Dudley High School(Tarpley Stadium) with these five schools…

Dudley, Smith, Northeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, and Southeast Guilford…

Pod C/Bubble C at Simeon Stadium in High Point, with these five schools…High Point Central, High Point Andrews, Southwest Guilford, Ragsdale and Southern Guilford…

You play the high school football games at the three largest stadiums in Guilford County…Plenty of room for Social Distancing…Cap the crowds at 500-600 fans per game…

(Make sure you have STRONG social distancing measures, spread those fans out.)

Start high school football practice the day the kids hope to go back to school(August 17) and begin the games around September 15/the middle of September…

Play a six-game season…You can play the games on Thursdays and Fridays….Two games a week at each Pod/Bubble, and if you have to play every other week, that will give the teams time to be sure they are healthy before their next games…

Start the games September 15 and play just a six-game season and if you have to play the teams in your pod only, so be it, but with the big stadiums, and spreading out the crowds, we should have most of the safety procedures covered….

Any more thoughts on this plan, and if want to call yourself the HOME team each week, call yourself the HOME team, at your Pod/Bubble location…

Pod Play/Bubble High School Football beginning September 15……….

**********No Conference Champions, No State Champions, just Pod Play/Bubble Play high school football in Guilford County, and with this plan, at least we have found a way to get high school football games in for 2020, and we have saved high school football for another season of action…….**********

(For practicality purposes, I guess we could go ahead and determine our Pod Champions for the A, B, and C pods…This is not a form of realignment, this is just a One-Year high school football plan.)**********

++++++++++If we have to, we could just skip the Tackle Football this season and go with Tag/Flag Football, it least with that, we will have something.++++++++++