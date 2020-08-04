The Death of Wilford Brimley(The Natural) nearly slipped past us:Brimley passed away this past weekend at age 85

Anthony Wilford Brimley (September 27, 1934 – August 1, 2020) was an American actor and singer.

After serving in the United States Marine Corps and taking on a variety of odd jobs, he became an extra for Western films, and in little more than a decade he had established himself as a character actor in films such as The China Syndrome (1979), The Thing (1982), Tender Mercies (1983) and The Natural (1984).

He was the long-time face of television advertisements for the Quaker Oats Company. He also promoted diabetes education and appeared in related commercials for Liberty Medical.

We saw Brimley in one of his best roles, when he appeared as Pop Fisher, world-weary manager of a slumping baseball team, in The Natural, along with Robert Redford/Roy Hobbs.

Also caught Brimley from back in 1995, on Walker, Texas Ranger, as Burt Mueller in the Episode: “War Zone”…..

More from the movie, “The Natural”…from Wikipedia/www.wikipedia.com:

Manager Pop Fisher(Wilford Brimley) is furious that Roy Hobbs(Robert Redford) was recruited, believing him too old. He initially refuses to play Hobbs but finally relents. At his first batting practice, Hobbs amazes the entire team with his powerful hitting.

The following game, Pop(Brimley) benches star outfielder Bump Bailey after a reckless play. Pop pinch hits with Hobbs, who literally knocks the baseball’s cover off. Shortly after, Bailey tragically dies crashing through an outfield wall, resulting in Hobbs being made starting outfielder. Hobbs becomes a sensation and the Knights’ fortunes turn around.

Assistant manager Red Blow tells Hobbs that if Pop(Brimley) loses the pennant this year, then his Knights ownership share will revert to the team’s majority owner, the Judge. Pop will permanently be out of the sport. Hobbs privately meets with the Judge who offers him $5,000 to throw the season. Hobbs, unlike Bump Bailey, refuses the bribe.

Here is one last shot at the plate, and it is one that is great, as Roy Hobbs can relate….