FedExCup Leaders Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz Will Play Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin and Sebastian Munoz, all highly ranked in the FedExCup point standings, will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

With these players and Webb Simpson, who is second in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings, the Wyndham Championship field currently includes five of the top-15 golfers in the standings. Im is currently third in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings and 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The South Korean golfer has three top-three finishes this season including his lone PGA TOUR victory at the Honda Classic. He finished tied for sixth in his first Wyndham Championship appearance last year.

Todd is ninth in the FedExCup and Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings and 48th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He won the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Bermuda Championship among his three top-10 finishes. He led the Travelers Championship and the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Classic last weekend entering the final round but finished tied for 11th and tied for 15th, respectively.

Griffin is 12th in the FedExCup point standings – only two spots outside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 – and he is 86th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He won the Houston Open earlier this season and has three additional top 10s this season. He is making his second Wyndham Championship appearance after finishing tied for 57th in 2018.

Munoz is 15th in the FedExCup point standings and 98th in the Official World Golf Rankings. A native and resident of Bogota, Colombia, he won the Sanderson Farms Championship among three top-10 finishes this season. He will make his second Wyndham Championship appearance.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader earns $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

