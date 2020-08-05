Friday Nights in Carolina Preseason NCISAA All-State HS Football Team with 3 members of the High Point Christian Academy Cougars team on the list

Friday Nights in Carolina’s Preseason NCISAA All-State Football Team, with Phil Couillard(OL), Chase Cox(LB) and Jonathan Medlin(K) on the list…

All three of these young men, members of the High Point Christian Academy Cougars team, and all three, Couillard, Cox and Medlin, are seniors at HPCA…..

Another member of the HPCA Cougars, one of their newest players for 2020, Milan Summers, the former Dudley Panthers’ linebacker, should be on this preseason NCISAA All-State team…Summers now a part of the HPCA Cougars….

Check out the entire NCISAA Preseason All-State Team…

?NCISAA Pre Season All State Team?#FridayNightsInCarolina pic.twitter.com/q4zb2Wur3X — Friday Nights In Carolina (@nc_hsfb) August 4, 2020