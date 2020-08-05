HPT HiToms Shoot Past Stars 6-4, Improve to 18-6

HiToms Shoot Past Stars 6-4, Improve to 18-6

By: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – High Point-Thomasville won their final non-league game of the summer last night against the Catawba Valley Stars 6-5 at Historic Finch Field. By completing the season sweep of the Stars and staying undefeated in non-league action (11-0), your hometown HiToms improved to 18-6 overall.

HPT found themselves trailing once again early in the contest, 2-0 after just 2.5 complete. However, newcomer Cort Maynard (NCCU) answered the call in the fourth with a solo shot that sneaked in around the left-field foul pole to knot it up at two apiece.

The HiToms then took control of the game in the home half of the fifth with a go-ahead run from none other than Michael Turconi (Wake Forest), who leads the team in runs scored with 27. After an ensuing wild pitch, Hunter Shepherd (Catawba) scampered home to make it 5-2 HPT through five.

Catawba Valley would not go quietly into the night and cut the deficit to just one in the eighth, but Luke Spiva (Catawba) added a no-doubt insurance run with his second home run of the season to give HPT a two-run cushion, 6-4.

On the mound, Josh Seils (Towson) took the win with nine total strikeouts, tying a team season-high for a single outing, in six innings of work. Will Lancaster (USC-Upstate) earned his second save of the season to seal the deal. Lancaster was named the CPL’s Pitching Line of the Night with his two-inning, zero runs on zero hits, no walks and three strikeout effort.

Only three games remain on the 2020 slate for your Hometown HiToms. HPT will finish out the season with a three-game series, one home and two away, on the road against Martinsville starting tonight. First pitch from Hooker Field is set for 7 pm.