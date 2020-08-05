NC3 HiToms Baseball Tonight at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville

Posted by Press Release on August 5, 2020 at 3:09 pm under Amateur, High School | Be the First to Comment

NC3 GAME DAY!

First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m. Senior Day ceremonies start at 6:15 p.m.

NC3 HiToms v. Lexington-Davidson

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

