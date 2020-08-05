QB Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) receives another College Football Offer

Check out the latest College Football news on Will Lenard, Class of 2021 quarterback, from Northern Guilford High School…..

Carleton College (/?k??rlt?n/ KARL-tin) is a private liberal arts college in Northfield, Minnesota. Founded in 1866, the college enrolled 2,105 undergraduate students and employed 269 faculty members in fall 2016. The 200-acre main campus is located between Northfield and the 800-acre Cowling Arboretum, which became part of the campus in the 1920s.

In its 2019 edition of national liberal arts college rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranked Carleton fifth-best overall and first for undergraduate teaching. From 2000 through 2016, the institution has produced 122 National Science Foundation Graduate Fellows, 112 Fulbright Scholars, 22 Watson Fellows, 20 NCAA Postgraduate Scholars, 13 Goldwater Scholars, and 2 Rhodes Scholars. Carleton is also one of the largest sources of undergraduate students pursuing doctorates per one hundred students for bachelors institutions.

Carleton is a member of NCAA Division III and participates in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), re-joining the conference in 1983. Carleton was a founding member of the MIAC in 1920, but left in 1925 for the Midwest Conference. The athletic department sponsors 18 varsity teams, nine each for men and women. Carleton won its first and only team national title in 1980 when the men’s cross country team won the NCAA division three cross country national championship. All students must participate in physical education or athletic activities to fulfill graduation requirements.