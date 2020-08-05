SHANE LOWRY, 2019 OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP WINNER, JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Shane Lowry, the 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year and reigning Open Championship winner, will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

A native and resident of Ireland, Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship in Northern Ireland by six strokes – it was the first Open Championship played outside England and Scotland since 1951. It was his second PGA TOUR victory following the 2015 World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational.

“This one is big news,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We all remember Shane’s wildly-popular win at Royal Portrush last summer. It’s really good to have him back at Sedgefield for this year’s Wyndham. Shane is a class act, a world-class player and one of the nicest guys out there.”

Lowry is 26th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 130th in the FedExCup point standings. He finished tied for sixth at last weekend’s World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his best finish of the season. He recorded his best Wyndham Championship finish in 2017 when he tied for seventh at Sedgefield.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations