World No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood Will Play Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – World No. 13 Tommy Fleetwood will make his first Wyndham Championship appearance next week, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

A native and resident of Southport, England, Fleetwood is 91st in the FedExCup standings. Fleetwood is six-time international winner who played on the European Ryder Cup team in 2018 but is still seeking his first PGA TOUR victory. After the PGA TOUR returned to golf, Fleetwood came to the United States in time for the 3M Open in Minneapolis with plans to play the remainder of the PGA TOUR season and beyond.

“Yeah, we’re here now on the PGA TOUR for the duration of this season and seeing how far we can get through the FedEx,” Fleetwood said prior to the 3M Open last month. “The plan is to go all the way and see how we can go for the rest of the season. Then as the U.S. Open — I was planning on when I was coming out for this stretch, the Ryder Cup and the last event over this side, it’s going to be the U.S. Open. So in the country for a long period of time and hopefully make the most of it, make it count.”

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations