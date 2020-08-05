Your PGA Championship Guide from “The Action Network”, with a look at the Top Ten and Tiger Woods going in(Tommy Fleetwood is in the Top Ten)

Here you go, coming in to us today at GreensboroSports.com, from The Action Network, and from Jason Sobel…..

Warning: The ranking of this week’s PGA Championship field that you’re about to read will almost certainly leave you faux-outraged about some players being listed way too low.

I have a built-in excuse, though. It’s a numbers game.

Take a look at the current official world golf ranking. Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood, players we can all agree are some of the game’s biggest talents, are ranked outside the top-10. Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler can’t crack the top-25. Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth aren’t even top-50.

The residual effect is that a ranking such as this one should – and will, trust me – offer up some sleeper picks to play well. That’ll of course push some of those talented players even further down.

Sure, it’d be nice to put 18 guys in the top-10 and 41 guys in the top-25 and 83 in the top-50, but numbers don’t work that way. And so, what you’re going to see is some depressed rankings for some very good players.

That’s how the numbers game works.

At least the number at the top makes sense, as the world’s newly crowned No. 1-ranked player is also No. 1 on this list, fresh off a victory last week.

TOP TEN

1. Justin Thomas

2. Xander Schauffele

3. Brooks Koepka

4. Jon Rahm

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick

6. Tony Finau

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Jason Day

9. Daniel Berger

10. Collin Morikawa

OTHERS

11. Rory McIlroy

13. Jordan Spieth

15. Webb Simpson

18. Bryson DeChambeau

19. Shane Lowry

26. Tiger Woods

