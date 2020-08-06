A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Athlete from West Forsyth High School has tested Positive for the Coronavirus/COVID-19

This post coming in tonight from WXII TV 12 News…Go to www.wxii12.com for more details and Kenny Beck will have more on this story, on WXII TV 12 News, at 6 and 11 pm on Friday….

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.

The student returned to campus for voluntary summer workouts with the West Forsyth High School soccer team, according to the school district.

The last date the student attended workouts was Monday.

The school does not plan to change the workout schedule for students, officials said.

All of the students and staff who may have had contact with the student have been notified and are quarantining according to health guidelines.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools student-athletes are not permitted to enter school buildings, are screened daily, including temperature checks, and are required to wear face masks unless in strenuous physical activity.

