Defending Champion J.T. Poston, Three-Time Champ Davis Love III, Past Champions Ryan Moore and Si Woo Kim will play Wyndham

DEFENDING CHAMPION J.T. POSTON, THREE-TIME CHAMP DAVIS LOVE III, PAST CHAMPS RYAN MOORE, SI WOO KIM WILL PLAY WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Defending champion J.T. Poston, three-time champion Davis Love III and past champions Ryan Moore and Si Woo Kim will all play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced earlier on its social media channels. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Poston captured his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship and jumped 56 spots to 27th in FedExCup points entering the playoffs. He nearly advanced to the TOUR Championship but finished 32nd in the season’s final point standings. The Western Carolina University alumnus fired a final-round 62 tying the final-round scoring record and tied Henrik Stenson’s 2017 mark for lowest 72-hole score at 258, 22-under par. A native of Hickory, he is the 19th first-time winner in tournament history and will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week.

Love won the Wyndham in 1992, 2006 and 2015. His three titles here are second only to eight-time champion Sam Snead. Love won 21 PGA TOUR events, played in the Ryder Cup six times, was Ryder Cup captain twice and played in the Presidents Cup five times. The World Golf Hall of Famer is making his 24th Wyndham Championship appearance.

Moore won the Wyndham in 2009 and is making his 12th Wyndham Championship appearance. The five-time PGA TOUR winner from Las Vegas finished tied for sixth in 2018, his last appearance here. He represented the United States in the 2016 Ryder Cup Matches.

Kim became the tournament’s second champion from South Korea when he won the Wyndham in 2016. He went on to win the PLAYERS Championship the next year. Kim will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations