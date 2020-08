Elon Athletics Places 220 on CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll

RICHMOND, Va. – The CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the 2020 spring semester was announced on Wednesday, August 5 and Elon University had 220 student-athletes representing 15 different teams honored. A total of 2,602 CAA student-athletes were recognized, marking a new conference record.

The CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll gives special recognition to student-athletes who have distinguished themselves both in the classroom and in the athletic arena. Student-athletes who were members of a team in a CAA sport and achieved at least a 3.0 grade point average based on semester/quarter performance or cumulative GPA were honored.

Additionally, the Phoenix football program had 51 student-athletes named to the CAA Football Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Elon’s honorees include:

Baseball

Daniel Albrittain, Griffin Arnone, Spencer Bauer, Mike Borucki, Nick Cicci, Luke Coker, Brian Edgington, Maxx Harpalani, Anthony Hennings, Alex Iadisernia, Bryce Jeske, Trevor Kirk, Dean McCarthy, Sean O’Connell, Matt Oldham, Joe Satterfield, Joe Savino, J.P. Sponseller, Joe Sprake, Tyler Stanley, Garrett Stonehouse.

Men’s Basketball

Ben Daugherty, Zac Ervin, Seth Fuller, Chuck Hannah, Hunter McIntosh, Andy Pack, Federico Poser, Marcus Sheffield II, Kris Wooten, Simon Wright.

Men’s Cross Country

Martin Adams, Tamer Metwalli, Andrew Miller, Dillon Selfors, Mitchell Shannon, Aidan Tierney, Jack Trabucco, Kieran Ungemach, Connor White.

Men’s Football

Mike Aiello, Khaled Alayyan, Will Alexander, Justin Allen, William Archer, Joey Barbera, Mike Barone, Zach Bevins, Julian Boddie, Devonte Chandler, Davis Cheek, Adam Chnupa, Tristen Cox, Carson Crisp, Cooper Cromer, Jack Cutler, Brelynd Cyphers, Bryson Daughtry, Skyler Davis, Jordan Dollerson, Jacob Feinstein, Destin Flloyd, Zane Gilbert, Bryce Graves, Jalen Greene, Chazz Harley, Seth Harrell, Charles Hartsock, Isaiah Hill, Karl Hofmeister, Owen Johnson, Joe Kane, Patrick Magarian, Mark Mcguire, De’Sean Mcnair, David Morgan, Caleb Ogunmola, Cameron Orr, Peyton Randolph, Omar Rogers, Bo Sanders, Sam R. Smith, Aidan Spearman, Jaylan Thomas, Christian VanSickle,Antonio White, Davis Wilder, Ryan Wilkins, Jabril Williams, Tiras Williams, Shamari Wingard.

Men’s Golf

Dustin Blank, Dawson Daniels, Josef Dransfeld, Max Ferrari, Graham Hutchinson.

Men’s Soccer

Sam Bacon, Harry Beasley, Josh Blank, Mattias Cooper, Zack DiDonato, Mason Duval, Jack Edwards, Owen Gaynor, Trevor Gee, Lewis Green, Valdimar Jonsson, Jeppe Jordoson, Christian Lauenborg, Kasper Lehm, Sam Loeffler, JP Meibohm, Cam Pelle, SahrFelix Sandy, Burl Shepherd, Andreas Thorsén, Vemund Hole Vik, Marco Vesterholm, John Walden, Jalen Weatherspoon, Peter Wentzel.

Men’s Tennis

Jacob Bicknell, Dino Bonetta, Nicholas Condos, Sam Dively, Kyle Frankel, Camilo Ponce, Maxwell Zucker.

Softball

Carley Davis, Bella Devesa, Allie Eith, Keagan Goldwait, Megan Grant, Katie Hoover, Sydney Ingle, Kaitlin King , Raelyn McGarry, Drew Menscer, Rebecca Murray, Alexa Nemeth, Claudia Penny, Kenna Quinn, Morgan Reich, Megan White.

Volleyball

Mikayla Azcue, Haylie Clark, Elizabeth Coil, Natalie Cummins, Leah Daniel, Kodi Garcia, Madi Genaway, Jordan Gower, Jenn Krzeminski, Isabella Seman, Nori Thomas, Kellyn Trowse, Alex VanWestrienen.

Women’s Basketball

Peyton Carter, Ariel Colón, Jada Graves, Maya Johnson, Kayla Liles, Saadia Munford, Micaela Ryan, Teylah Saunders, Duru Tasman, Tyja Traore.

Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field

Maria Ahm, Melissa Anastasakis, Lila Bensky, Alexandra DeCicco, Grace Dellapa, Ashley Irby, Bridget Kanaley, Sami King, Stephanie Lair, Leandra Lorenz, Lauren Lynch, Kelley McCarten, Hannah Miller, Hannah Preeo, Margaret Springer, Sophia Tasselmyer, Anna Twomey, Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira, Rachael Wesolowski.

Women’s Golf

Cosette Anderson, Michaela Cox, Faith Francioso, Sophia Mancuso, Emily Nash, Rae Spears, Adel Vadkerti, Svarin Yuenyong.

Women’s Lacrosse

Campbell Armstrong, Paige Brown, Allie Cerrone, Cassidy Creighton, Gillian Curran, Meredith Curtin, Julia Dalmass, Quinn Daly, Ashley Duggan, Kaley Ehnow, Bella Feldmann, Carleigh Goldstein, Blair Kessler, Summer Larese, Camryn Levin, Cate Mackel, Hannah McCarthy, Mae McGlynn, Lyndsey Morhardt, Charlotte Pedlow, Abbey Rose, Kelli Schmidt, Claire Smesko, Ellie Stricker, Leah Zadjura.



Women’s Track and Field

Jessica Anderson, Aliya Barrows, Skylar Barthelmes, Charlotte Bradsher, Melody Burke, Lauryn Carlton, Autumn Cope, Alex Cox, Tessa DiPierdomenico, Riley Drometer, Audrey Durbin, Madison George, Jordan Haywood, Blythe Hehmeyer, Elyse King, Moira O’Malley, Aaliyah Rodgers, Kristine Strazdite, Alex Tudor, Lauren Willingham, Alyssa Zee.

Women’s Soccer

Sarah Bevington, Jasmine Bryant, Jessica Carrieri, Avery Davis, Makenzie DePriest-Kessler, Hannah Doherty, Samantha Dominguez, Katelyn Fowler, Abby Fusca, Bethany Harford, Lily Harkes, Katrin Hauksdottir, Kayla Hodges, Carson Jones, Kara Kimberl, Grace Kiser, Olivia Kraebel, Ally Madigan, Molly Mahoney, Caylin Meikrantz, Breanna Mitchell, Beky Myers, Rhodes Neese, Olivia Offermann, Taylor Paradoski, Hailey Tucker.

Women’s Tennis

Olivia Archer, Alex Koniaev, Uma Nayar, Kiana Rizzolo, .Nicole Shiau