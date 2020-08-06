Governor Roy Cooper Extends Phase Two of Coronavirus/COVID-19 Reopening for Five More Weeks:New Round of Phase Two set to end on September 11

Bars, Gyms, Bowling Alleys must remain closed until September 11…..

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s Phase 2 reopening plan will be extended for five weeks. Phase 2 was expected to expire on Friday.

It’s been three weeks since Cooper originally extended the Phase 2 executive order. It means gyms, bars, and entertainment venues will remain closed since they first shut their doors in March.

Cooper said since the last COVID-19 update, North Carolina has passed the “solemn benchmark” of 2,000 people who have died due to the coronavirus.

“Every single one of them represents a family in mourning and a community grieving their loss,” Gov. Cooper said.

“They are more than numbers on a chart — they are North Carolinians who are missed dearly.”

NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen shared the latest metrics tracking COVID-19 in North Carolina. She said it appears the state is starting to stabilize, but the rate of cases is still high.

Governor Cooper said “stable is good but decreasing is better,” adding while numbers are stabilizing it doesn’t mean the state can let up on COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had just under 130,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the majority of them being presumed recoveries. Cooper said he’s making decisions based on the state’s latest coronavirus data. The last time he extended Phase 2, state health officials were concerned about a rising number of new coronavirus cases as well as increased hospitalizations.

Cooper warned against reopening too fast.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” Cooper said.