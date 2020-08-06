Guilford Volleyball Earns USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) recently announced the recipients of the 2019-20 USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award and the Guilford College volleyball team was one of 1,315 teams across several divisions and levels to earn the honor.

The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale. In NCAA Division III alone, the Quakers joined 230 other programs that earned this distinction.

Guilford went 19-8 overall and 9-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play during the 2019 season, which was the best season for the Quakers since 1993. The team notched it’s first ODAC tournament win since 1997 with a quarterfinal victory over the University of Lynchburg.