Kara Shutt(Southeast Guilford HS) named assistant Softball Coach at Ole Miss

Kara Shutt, from Southeast Guilford High School, and Elon University, has been named an assistant softball coach at Ole Miss/Mississippi University, in Oxford, Mississippi…

Congrats to Kara Shutt, an outstanding softball player and female athlete, from Greensboro/Guilford County….

Couldn’t be more excited to join @Jamie_Trachsel, @KRietkovich, and @rykerzc! Thankful to have this opportunity and begin my coaching career in Oxford! #hottytoddy https://t.co/FcdijSa9nz — Kara Shutt (@kara_shutt) August 5, 2020