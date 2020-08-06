Kara Shutt(Southeast Guilford HS) named assistant Softball Coach at Ole Miss

Posted by Andy Durham on August 6, 2020 at 9:51 am under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

Kara Shutt, from Southeast Guilford High School, and Elon University, has been named an assistant softball coach at Ole Miss/Mississippi University, in Oxford, Mississippi…

Congrats to Kara Shutt, an outstanding softball player and female athlete, from Greensboro/Guilford County….

