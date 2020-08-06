NCHSAA Announcement about High School Sports for the Upcoming School Year:Hoping to have a Plan in Place by August 17

from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

“At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.

The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.

We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

Commissioner Que Tucker

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS DELAYED? As phase two of North Carolina's reopening plan continues, the NCHSAA says they will need to delay the start of the high school sports season past September 1. https://t.co/pxoBZyow8X pic.twitter.com/HupPpSGhkn — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) August 6, 2020

It sure was nice to practice with a ball today! pic.twitter.com/ZZ5fmXtGdx — Randleman Football (@RandlemanFB) August 5, 2020