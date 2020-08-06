NCHSAA Announcement about High School Sports for the Upcoming School Year:Hoping to have a Plan in Place by August 17

Posted by Press Release on August 6, 2020 at 9:26 am under High School, Photos | Read the First Comment

from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

“At his press conference on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper and his health team extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until at least September 11. Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools.

The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.

We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”
Commissioner Que Tucker

Tags: ,

  • Andy Durham said,

    Darryl Mcfadden jr
    @Dj_Mcfadden11

    If the NCHSAA is delaying the start. They should stop everyone from practicing and have everyone start AT THE SAME TIME whenever that is…because regardless of when the games starts, teams that have been practicing have a clear advantage…make it even and make everyone wait…

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top