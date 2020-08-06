NO Wake Forest-Appalachian State Football Game this year, but there will be Future Matchups

from www.appstatesports.com:

BOONE, N.C. – App State and Wake Forest have agreed to postpone their 2020 football contest, which was scheduled for Sept. 11 in Winston-Salem, to a future year.

The two schools that are separated by 86 miles have also agreed to add two more games to the series, one in Boone and one in Winston-Salem, for a total of three future matchups.

“COVID-19 continues to change many of our plans,” App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said. “We are disappointed that this game will not be played in 2020, but we look forward to scheduling future games in the series within this decade. App State-Wake Forest is good for college football, good for our state and good for both fan bases. We are actively pursuing new opponents for all of this year’s nonconference games that have been altered to date.”

Morgan State and Wisconsin are also no longer on the 2020 App State slate due to decisions by the MEAC and Big Ten Conference. A Sept. 26 home game vs. Massachusetts is the Mountaineer’ other nonconference game currently on the schedule.

The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday that its football season will be comprised of an eight-conference game schedule with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents, beginning with Week Zero. The Sun Belt will host a football championship game on Dec. 5 between the East Division and West Division champions. If necessary, the date of the championship game may be adjusted.

More updates will be provided as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.