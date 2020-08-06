PAUL CASEY, MATT WALLACE, RAFA CABRERA BELLO AND GRAEME MCDOWELL JOIN WYNDHAM FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Four international stars, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Graeme McDowell, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

These players join 2019 Open Championship winner and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 4 Shane Lowry, world No. 13 and Race to Dubai No. 2 Tommy Fleetwood, FedExCup No. 2 Webb Simpson, FedExCup No. 3 Sungjae Im, FedExCup No. 9 Brendon Todd, FedExCup No. 11 Lanto Griffin, FedExCup No. 15 Sebastian Munoz, defending champion J.T. Poston and former Wyndham winners three-time champion Davis Love III, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal.

Casey is 28th in the Official World Golf Rankings, 121st in the FedExCup standings and 28th in the European Tour Race to Dubai standings. He will make his seventh Wyndham Championship appearance next week; he finished tied for 13th last year and tied for third in 2015. A native of England formerly ranked No. 3 in the World, he represented the European Team in the Ryder Cup four times.

Wallace, who finished tied for fourth in the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide last month, is seventh in the European Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, 43rd in the Official World Golf Rankings and 129th in FedExCup points. A native and resident of England, he has four international victories and is searching for his first PGA TOUR win. He tied for third at the 2019 PGA Championship – the best finish for a European Tour player.

McDowell won the U.S. Open in 2010; he has three PGA TOUR victories and 10 international wins. He finished tied for fifth in the 2016 Wyndham Championship, his best result in three previous starts here. He represented the European Team in the Ryder Cup four times and played in the World Cup five times. A native of Portrush, Northern Ireland, McDowell is 106th in the current FedExCup point standings and 55th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Cabrera Bello returns to the Wyndham for his fourth appearance. He finished tied for fifth in 2016, his best finish at Sedgefield Country Club. He has five international victories including the 2017 Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. A native and resident of Spain, Cabrera Bello played for the European Team at the 2016 Ryder Cup. He represented Spain and finished tied for fifth at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Cabrera Bello is 23rd in the European Tour Race to Dubai Rankings, 58th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 131st in the current FedExCup point standings.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations