USA Today 2020 Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll Hits, with Clemson Tigers #1, Notre Dame #10, North Carolina #19 and Virginia Tech at #24
**********We see the Clemson Tigers at #1, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at #10, the North Carolina Tar Heels are at #19 and you will find the Virginia Tech Hokies from the ACC, at #24 in the Amway/USA Today Preseason College Football Poll….**********
1 Clemson
2 Ohio State
3 Alabama
4 Georgia
5 Louisiana State
6 Oklahoma
7 Penn State
8 Florida
9 Oregon
10 Notre Dame
11 Auburn
12 Wisconsin
13 Texas A&M
14 Texas
15 Michigan
16 Oklahoma State
17 Southern California
18 Minnesota
19 North Carolina
20 Utah
21 Central Florida
22 Cincinnati
23 Iowa
24 Virginia Tech
25 Iowa State
