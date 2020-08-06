USA Today 2020 Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll Hits, with Clemson Tigers #1, Notre Dame #10, North Carolina #19 and Virginia Tech at #24

**********We see the Clemson Tigers at #1, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame at #10, the North Carolina Tar Heels are at #19 and you will find the Virginia Tech Hokies from the ACC, at #24 in the Amway/USA Today Preseason College Football Poll….**********

1 Clemson

2 Ohio State

3 Alabama

4 Georgia

5 Louisiana State

6 Oklahoma

7 Penn State

8 Florida

9 Oregon

10 Notre Dame

11 Auburn

12 Wisconsin

13 Texas A&M

14 Texas

15 Michigan

16 Oklahoma State

17 Southern California

18 Minnesota

19 North Carolina

20 Utah

21 Central Florida

22 Cincinnati

23 Iowa

24 Virginia Tech

25 Iowa State