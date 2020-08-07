FEDEXCUP No. 13 ABRAHAM ANCER, KEVIN KISNER JOIN WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Abraham Ancer, No. 13 in FedExCup points and Kevin Kisner will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

These players join 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, world No. 13 and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 9 Tommy Fleetwood, world No. 4 and FedExCup No. 2 Webb Simpson, FedExCup No. 3 Sungjae Im, FedExCup No. 9 Brendon Todd, FedExCup No. 11 Lanto Griffin, FedExCup No. 15 Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, major winners Zach Johnson, Race to Dubai No. 7 Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk, Charl Schwartzel and Lucas Glover, defending champion J.T. Poston and former Wyndham winners three-time champion Davis Love III, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal.

With Ancer’s addition to the field, the Wyndham Championship now has six of the top-15 players in the FedExCup point standings. Ancer, who is 23rd in the Official World Golf Rankings and 30th in the European Tour Race to Dubai standings, is just 145 points outside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 placing him well within reach of the lucrative Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus.

The top-10 Regular Season finishers in FedExCup points following the Wyndham Championship – also sponsored by Wyndham Rewards – reap the benefits of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. The regular season points leader earns $2 million, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000.

Ancer, who plays from Reynosa, Mexico, has two runner-up finishes among four top 10s this season and will make his fourth Wyndham Championship start next week. He played for the International team in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Kisner is 34th in the Official World Golf Rankings and 54th in the FedExCup point standings. A native and resident of Aiken, S.C., he won the 2019 World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play among his three PGA TOUR victories. He represented the United States in The Presidents Cup in 2017. His best finishes this year are third at last month’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He finished tied for eighth in the 2014 Wyndham Championship – his best finish in five previous appearances.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards:

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham , and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 18,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations