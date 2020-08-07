MAJOR WINNERS ZACH JOHNSON, CHARL SCHWARTZEL, DANNY WILLETT, JIM FURYK, LUCAS GLOVER WILL PLAY WYNDHAM

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Five major championship winners, Zach Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk and Lucas Glover, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

These players join 2019 Open Championship winner and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 4 Shane Lowry, world No. 13 and Race to Dubai No. 2 Tommy Fleetwood, FedExCup No. 2 Webb Simpson, FedExCup No. 3 Sungjae Im, FedExCup No. 9 Brendon Todd, FedExCup No. 11 Lanto Griffin, FedExCup No. 15 Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Graeme McDowell, defending champion J.T. Poston and former Wyndham winners three-time champion Davis Love III, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal.

Johnson, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, won the Masters in 2007 and the Open Championship in 2015. He has four previous Wyndham Championship appearances with his best finish happening in 2013 when he tied for fifth. The Iowa native played in the Ryder Cup five times and the Presidents Cup four times.

Schwartzel shot a final round six-under-par 66 at the 2011 Masters to take a two-stroke victory over Jason Day and Adam Scott. The South African, who is recovering from a 2019 wrist injury, finished tied for third at the 3M Open late last month. He has two PGA TOUR victories and 13 international wins and was ranked sixth in the world in 2012. He played for the Presidents Cup International team in 2011 and ’13 and is making his third Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for third in 2015, his best finish here. He is 123rd in the current FedExCup point standings.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, is making his first Wyndham Championship appearance. A native and resident of England, Willett finished tied for fourth at last month’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. His Masters victory is his lone PGA TOUR win, but he also has six European Tour victories to his credit. He is 143rd in the current FedExCup point standings and 38th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He represented the European Team in the 2016 Ryder Cup and represented England in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

Furyk, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain, last played the Wyndham Championship in 2018 and finished tied for fourth. He played in the Ryder Cup nine times and the Presidents Cup seven times. The 2010 FedExCup champion has 17 PGA TOUR victories to his credit including the 2003 U.S. Open. Last weekend, he made his PGA TOUR Champions debut and won The Ally Challenge. Furyk will make his 15th Wyndham Championship appearance next week – he finished second in 1998 for his best finish here.

Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black in New York and will make his 16th Wyndham Championship start next week. The Clemson University alumnus represented the United States in the 2007 and ’09 Presidents Cup. He is 107th in the current FedExCup point standings and 80th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

