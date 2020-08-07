Wyndham Championship News just keeps getting better: Three-Time Major Winner Jordan Spieth Joins Wyndham Championship Field

THREE-TIME MAJOR WINNER JORDAN SPIETH JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Three-time Major winner and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Spieth joins world No. 13 and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 9 Tommy Fleetwood, World No. 16 Justin Rose, 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, world No. 4 and FedExCup No. 2 Webb Simpson, FedExCup No. 3 Sungjae Im, FedExCup No. 9 Brendon Todd, FedExCup No. 11 Lanto Griffin, FedExCup No. 13 Abraham Ancer, FedExCup No. 15 Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, major winners Zach Johnson, Race to Dubai No. 7 Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk, Charl Schwartzel and Lucas Glover, defending champion J.T. Poston and former Wyndham winners three-time champion Davis Love III, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal.

Spieth won the Masters, the U.S. Open and the FedExCup championship in 2015 followed by the Open Championship in 2017. The 11-time PGA TOUR winner is 90th in the FedExCup point standings and 62nd in the Official World Golf Rankings. His best finishes this season are tied for eighth at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges, tied for ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tied for 10th at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

A native of Dallas, he will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance. During his rookie season, he battled Patrick Reed in a two-hole playoff making a long par putt on the first playoff hole to force a second. After hitting his approach to 11 feet on the second playoff hole, Reed hit an incredible shot from the trees to the right of the 10th hole to seven feet below the hole and rolled in the tournament-winning putt relegating Spieth to a runner-up finish. He played in the Ryder Cup in 2014, ’16 and ’18 and the Presidents Cup in 2013, ’15 and ’17.

“We are definitely looking forward to having Jordan with us again this year,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “He’s one of the top-five guys every tournament director wants in their field. He’s had success at Sedgefield before, and it would not surprise me if he has success next week, too.”

During his junior golf career, Spieth played the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield in 2008 and ’09 finishing tied for sixth and fourth, respectively. He started the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation in 2014 as a platform to lend time, awareness and financial assistance to special-needs children, military families, junior golf and pediatric cancer.

