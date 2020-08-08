2012 CHAMPION SERGIO GARCIA JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2017 Masters Champion, Sergio Garcia, joined the Wyndham Championship field late Friday afternoon, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, starts Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Garcia’s Masters Tournament win and his 2012 Wyndham Championship title are two of his 10 PGA TOUR victories. The Spanish golfer also has 20 International wins to his credit. He is a prolific Ryder Cup competitor having played for the European team nine times.

Golfers can still join the Wyndham Championship field until 30 minutes after the PGA Championship second round is complete tonight, and non-PGA TOUR members finishing in the top 10 Sunday night can join after the PGA Championship. Because the field can still change a great deal, it will be released at some point over the weekend or perhaps even Monday morning. Some current-field highlights are below:

Wyndham Rewards Top 10: three of top 10 (2, 3, 9)

FedExCup Points: seven of top 15, 18 of Top 50

Official World Golf Rankings: 16 of the top 50

European Tour Race to Dubai Standings: four of the top 10, eight of the top 30

FedExCup champions: six

Wyndham Championship Past Champions: 10

Including:

Webb Simpson: World No. 4 and FedExCup No. 2

Jordan Spieth: Three-time Major winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Patrick Reed: World No. 8, FedExCup No. 7 and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 1

Tommy Fleetwood: World No. 13 and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 9

Justin Rose: World No. 16 and 2013 U.S. Open Champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion

Brandt Snedeker: 2012 FedExCup champion

Shane Lowry: 2019 Open Championship winner and World No. 25

Paul Casey: World No. 28

Sungjae Im: FedExCup No. 3, World No. 25

Brendon Todd: FedExCup No. 9, World No. 48

Lanto Griffin: FedExCup No. 12

Abraham Ancer: FedExCup No. 13, World No, 23

Sebastian Munoz: FedExCup No. 15

Zach Johnson: Two-time Major winner

Graeme McDowell: Race to Dubai No. 7 and 2010 U.S. Open Champion

Danny Willett: 2016 Masters Champion

Jim Furyk: 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, 2003 U.S. Open Champion, 2010 FedExCup Champion

Charl Schwartzel: 2011 Masters Champion

Lucas Glover: 2009 U.S. Open Champion

Bill Horschel: 2014 FedExCup Champion

Bill Haas: 2011 FedExCup Champion

Past Champions:

o J.T. Poston: 2019

o Brandt Snedeker: 2007, ‘18

o Si Woo Kim: 2016

o Davis Love III: 1992, 2006, ‘15 and two-time Ryder Cup captain

o Patrick Reed: 2013

o Sergio Garcia: 2012

o Webb Simpson: 2011

o Arjun Atwal: 2010

o Ryan Moore: 2009

o Carl Pettersson: 2008

