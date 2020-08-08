2013 WYNDHAM WINNER PATRICK REED JOINS WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

GREENSBORO, N.C. –The No. 8 golfer in the world, the No. 7 golfer in FedExCup points and the No. 1 golfer in the European Tour Race to Dubai standings, Patrick Reed, will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Reed joins three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, world No. 13 and European Tour Race to Dubai No. 9 Tommy Fleetwood, World No. 16 Justin Rose, 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry, world No. 4 and FedExCup No. 2 Webb Simpson, FedExCup No. 3 Sungjae Im, FedExCup No. 9 Brendon Todd, FedExCup No. 11 Lanto Griffin, FedExCup No. 13 Abraham Ancer, FedExCup No. 15 Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, major winners Zach Johnson, Race to Dubai No. 7 Graeme McDowell, Danny Willett, Jim Furyk, Charl Schwartzel and Lucas Glover, defending champion J.T. Poston and former Wyndham winners three-time champion Davis Love III, two-time champ Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Si Woo Kim, Carl Pettersson and Arjun Atwal.

With his lofty FedExCup ranking, the 2018 Masters champion is in excellent position to claim one of the 10 Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus payouts. He is currently in seventh place, 1,149 points behind first-place Justin Thomas. Based on the current standings which will change after the PGA Championship, should he win the Wyndham and earn 500 points, Reed could jump into the top three and increase his bonus $700,000 to $1.2 Million for third place and $1.5 Million for second.

The 2020 season has been a strong one for the Texas native and resident – he won the World Golf Championships – Mexico Championship among his eight top-10 finishes this season. Reed captured his first PGA TOUR victory here in 2013 following an epic two-hole playoff with 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth. Reed is an eight-time PGA TOUR winner.

Reed represented the United States in the Ryder Cup three times and the Presidents Cup three times. This year’s tournament will be his sixth Wyndham Championship appearance; he finished tied for 22nd last year. During his junior career, he played the AJGA Invitational at Sedgefield in 2006 and ’07 finishing tied for 23rd and tied for ninth, respectively.

“It’s always fun for us to welcome our past champions back to the Wyndham, and this year, we have nine of them in the field,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “Since he won here in 2013, Patrick has been one of the best American players in the world. I know he loves the golf course at Sedgefield, and I won’t be surprised if has a good tournament next week.”

