Jaydon Young(Greensboro Day School) receives College Basketball Offer from Texas A&M University
Jaydon Young, from Greensboro Day School and with the Greensboro Day School Bengals basketball Class of 2022, a guard that can run the floor, Young has received a College Basketball offer from the Texas A&M Aggies….
Blessed! Thank you Texas A&M for believing in me! #AG2G ? pic.twitter.com/evfVkXEnD9
— Jaydon Young ™? (@jaydonyoung4) August 7, 2020
