Joncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) receives his Official Scholarship Offer from the Western Carolina Catamounts

He is 100% committed and here is the official scholarship offer that came in just this week for OL/TE and Class of 2021 for the Dudley Panthers, Joncarlos Miller II…This kid is ready to go now, but we hope he still gets to play his senior season, in 2020, at James B. Dudley High School….

JC Miller II

