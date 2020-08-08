Jurrientè Davis(Dudley HS) gets College Football Offer from Missouri State
Jurrientè( JD )Davis, a linebacker from Dudley High School, and also a former Hairston Middle School football player for Coach Abraham, before playing for Coach Steven Davis at Dudley…..Jurrientè set to play for Missouri State, and he has the offer to prove it…Davis one of the best to ever suit up for Dudley, and played right alongside Landon Johnson, at LB, at James B. Dudley High School….
#Blessed ? pic.twitter.com/sWUNwk80n8
— Jurrientè( JD )Davis (@DaChosenHoncho) August 8, 2020
