Paris Kea(Page HS/UNC) signs deal with New York Liberty of the WNBA

Posted by Andy Durham on August 8, 2020 at 1:11 pm under College, High School, Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

She was with the Indiana Fever last season, and now Paris Kea has signed a new WNBA deal…Women’s basketball guard, and a former Page Pirate and UNC Tar Heel, Paris Kea, has signed a new 2020 deal with the New York Liberty…Paris Kea is back in the WNBA and ready to play…She is a good one, and she will not be denied….

High School, College, and Pro basketball, Paris Kea has done it all and she is still going strong, here in 2020…Paris Kea played her high school basketball for Coach Debbie Jones, at Page High School…

