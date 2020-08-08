QB Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with an College Football Offer to Randolph Macon College
Will Lenard, from Northern Guilford High School Class of 2021, blessed to recieve an offer from Randolph-Macon College….The quarterback has received two college football offers this week….
Extremely blessed to recieve an offer from Randolph-Macon College!!! #AGTG @RMCfootball @fbcoach_7 pic.twitter.com/cJgjqsxmH0
— Will Lenard (@wlenard21) August 7, 2020
