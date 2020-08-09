Former Professional Wrestler Kamala has passed away:Kamala(James Harris) was 70 years old[COVID-19/Coronavirus takes out Kamala]

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

Former WWE star Kamala (James Harris) has passed away Sunday at age 70. The circumstances of his passing are not yet known.

The word of his passing first came from WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware.

Kamala made his WWE debut in 1984 and would make his RAW in-ring debut in 1993. During his WWE career, he feuded with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker.

He also wrestled in such promotions as Mid-South Wrestling, WCW, USWA, WCCW, and NWA Tri-State.

In recent years, Kamala had a number of health issues including a battle with diabetes that required his legs to be amputated. In 2015, he released an autobiography called “Kamala Speaks.”

The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James "Kamala" Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace James. pic.twitter.com/7p0LUkkU4P — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) August 9, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.

Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, "The Ugandan Giant," with these classic photos.https://t.co/tEqmciumam — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

King shared on Twitter that he reportedly spoke with Kamala’s wife, who revealed that her husband went into cardiac arrest and passed away this afternoon.

Also according to Jason King, Kamala had tested positive on Wednesday for COVID. He was then hospitalized on Wednesday night.

Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon…..

Taz tweeted, “Sorry to hear a legend has passed. I had the pleasure of meeting Kamala couple of times always a tremendously nice man.”

Bret Hart wrote on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala. I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree. I caught up with him 3 years later as Kamala in WWE when he was a terrifying monster heel working on top with Hulk Hogan. Unlike his heel character, he was one of the friendliest, nicest, happy-go-lucky guys I ever knew in pro wrestling. I had the pleasure of working with him in 1992 when I was WWE champion. He was great to work with and I smile at the memories of him laughing so hard at my infamous blackboard drawings. He had a great sense of humour and, like Andre, he’d race into the dressing room to see what my latest cartoon was about. He always had a big smile despite all his challenges, including the loss of both legs. Always a kind and happy gentle soul. I’ll miss him for always being so good to me. R.I.P. Big Jim Harris.”