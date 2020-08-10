Four-Time Major Winner, World No. 7 Brooks Koepka Will Play Wyndham Championship; Field Finalized
FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER AND WORLD NO. 7 BROOKS KOEPKA WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP; FIELD FINALIZED
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four-time Major winner and World No. 7 Brooks Koepka will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament officially announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, starts Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and ’18 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and ’19. He is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner who also has seven international victories to his credit. The Florida State alumnus represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2016 and ’18 and the Presidents Cup in 2017. A native and resident of Florida, Koepka will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance this week; he finished tied for sixth in 2015 for his best Wyndham finish.
In addition, Jake Shuman and Brinson Paolini joined the field through today’s Monday qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club in Clemmons, N.C. Paolini fired a 7-under par 64 to earn medalist honors, and Shuman finished second two strokes back. The full field is below:
Anderson, Mark
Horschel, Billy
Schenk, Adam
Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
Hossler, Beau
Schwab, Matthias
Armour, Ryan
Howell III, Charles
Schwartzel, Charl
Atwal, Arjun
Hubbard, Mark
Seiffert, Chase
Baddeley, Aaron
Im, Sungjae
Senden, John
Baker, Chris
Johnson, Zach
Shelton, Robby
Berganio, Jr., David
Jones, Matt
Shuman, Jake
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Kang, Sung
Simpson, Webb
Bhatia, Akshay
Kim, Michael
Sloan, Roger
Blair, Zac
Kim, Si Woo
Snedeker, Brandt
Bramlett, Joseph
Kirk, Chris
Spaun, J.J.
Brehm, Ryan
Kisner, Kevin
Spieth, Jordan
Brown, Scott
Kizzire, Patton
Stallings, Scott
Bryan, Wesley
Knox, Russell
Stanley, Kyle
Burgoon, Bronson
Koepka, Brooks
Straka, Sepp
Burns, Sam
Kokrak, Jason
Streb, Robert
Cabrera Bello, Rafa
Lahiri, Anirban
Stroud, Chris
Cappelen, Sebastian
Landry, Andrew
Stuard, Brian
Casey, Paul
Lashley, Nate
Taylor, Ben
Cauley, Bud
Lebioda, Hank
Teater, Josh
Chalmers, Greg
Ledesma, Nelson
Todd, Brendon
Cink, Stewart
Lee, Danny
Trahan, D.J.
Clark, Wyndham
Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
Trainer, Martin
Conners, Corey
Lewis, Tom
Tway, Kevin
Cook, Austin
List, Luke
Uihlein, Peter
Covello, Vince
Long, Adam
Van Pelt, Bo
Davis, Cameron
Love III, Davis
Varner III, Harold
Donald, Luke
Lowry, Shane
Vegas, Jhonattan
Dufner, Jason
Malnati, Peter
Ventura, Kristoffer
Duncan, Tyler
Martin, Ben
Wallace, Matt
English, Harris
McCarthy, Denny
Watney, Nick
Every, Matt
McCumber, Tyler
Whaley, Vincent
Fleetwood, Tommy
McDowell, Graeme
Wilkinson, Tim
Frittelli, Dylan
McNealy, Maverick
Willett, Danny
Furyk, Jim
Merritt, Troy
Wise, Aaron
Garcia, Sergio
Mitchell, Keith
Zhang, Xinjun
Garnett, Brice
Moore, Ryan
Gay, Brian
Muñoz, Sebastián
Gellerman, Michael
Murray, Grayson
Ghim, Doug
NeSmith, Matthew
Gibson, Rhein
Niemann, Joaquin
Gligic, Michael
Norlander, Henrik
Glover, Lucas
Oppenheim, Rob
Gómez, Fabián
Ortiz, Carlos
Gooch, Talor
Pan, C.T.
Gordon, Will
Paolini, Brinson
Grace, Branden
Percy, Cameron
Haas, Bill
Perez, Pat
Hadley, Chesson
Pettersson, Carl
Hagy, Brandon
Piercy, Scott
Harman, Brian
Poston, J.T.
Harrington, Scott
Potter, Jr., Ted
Hearn, David
Power, Seamus
Henley, Russell
Reavie, Chez
Herman, Jim
Redman, Doc
Hickok, Kramer
Reed, Patrick
Higgs, Harry
Rodgers, Patrick
Hoag, Bo
Rose, Justin
Hoffman, Charley
Ryder, Sam
Hoge, Tom
Sabbatini, Rory
About the Wyndham Championship:
Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.
About Wyndham Rewards:
Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of more than 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has 84 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.
About Wyndham Destinations:
Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham , and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 18,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.
# # #
Contacts: Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.