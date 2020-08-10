Four-Time Major Winner, World No. 7 Brooks Koepka Will Play Wyndham Championship; Field Finalized

FOUR-TIME MAJOR WINNER AND WORLD NO. 7 BROOKS KOEPKA WILL PLAY WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP; FIELD FINALIZED

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four-time Major winner and World No. 7 Brooks Koepka will play the Wyndham Championship, the tournament officially announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, starts Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and ’18 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and ’19. He is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner who also has seven international victories to his credit. The Florida State alumnus represented the United States in the Ryder Cup in 2016 and ’18 and the Presidents Cup in 2017. A native and resident of Florida, Koepka will make his third Wyndham Championship appearance this week; he finished tied for sixth in 2015 for his best Wyndham finish.

In addition, Jake Shuman and Brinson Paolini joined the field through today’s Monday qualifying tournament at Bermuda Run Country Club in Clemmons, N.C. Paolini fired a 7-under par 64 to earn medalist honors, and Shuman finished second two strokes back. The full field is below:

Anderson, Mark

Horschel, Billy

Schenk, Adam

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Hossler, Beau

Schwab, Matthias

Armour, Ryan

Howell III, Charles

Schwartzel, Charl

Atwal, Arjun

Hubbard, Mark

Seiffert, Chase

Baddeley, Aaron

Im, Sungjae

Senden, John

Baker, Chris

Johnson, Zach

Shelton, Robby

Berganio, Jr., David

Jones, Matt

Shuman, Jake

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Kang, Sung

Simpson, Webb

Bhatia, Akshay

Kim, Michael

Sloan, Roger

Blair, Zac

Kim, Si Woo

Snedeker, Brandt

Bramlett, Joseph

Kirk, Chris

Spaun, J.J.

Brehm, Ryan

Kisner, Kevin

Spieth, Jordan

Brown, Scott

Kizzire, Patton

Stallings, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Knox, Russell

Stanley, Kyle

Burgoon, Bronson

Koepka, Brooks

Straka, Sepp

Burns, Sam

Kokrak, Jason

Streb, Robert

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Lahiri, Anirban

Stroud, Chris

Cappelen, Sebastian

Landry, Andrew

Stuard, Brian

Casey, Paul

Lashley, Nate

Taylor, Ben

Cauley, Bud

Lebioda, Hank

Teater, Josh

Chalmers, Greg

Ledesma, Nelson

Todd, Brendon

Cink, Stewart

Lee, Danny

Trahan, D.J.

Clark, Wyndham

Lee, Kyoung-Hoon

Trainer, Martin

Conners, Corey

Lewis, Tom

Tway, Kevin

Cook, Austin

List, Luke

Uihlein, Peter

Covello, Vince

Long, Adam

Van Pelt, Bo

Davis, Cameron

Love III, Davis

Varner III, Harold

Donald, Luke

Lowry, Shane

Vegas, Jhonattan

Dufner, Jason

Malnati, Peter

Ventura, Kristoffer

Duncan, Tyler

Martin, Ben

Wallace, Matt

English, Harris

McCarthy, Denny

Watney, Nick

Every, Matt

McCumber, Tyler

Whaley, Vincent

Fleetwood, Tommy

McDowell, Graeme

Wilkinson, Tim

Frittelli, Dylan

McNealy, Maverick

Willett, Danny

Furyk, Jim

Merritt, Troy

Wise, Aaron

Garcia, Sergio

Mitchell, Keith

Zhang, Xinjun

Garnett, Brice

Moore, Ryan

Gay, Brian

Muñoz, Sebastián

Gellerman, Michael

Murray, Grayson

Ghim, Doug

NeSmith, Matthew

Gibson, Rhein

Niemann, Joaquin

Gligic, Michael

Norlander, Henrik

Glover, Lucas

Oppenheim, Rob

Gómez, Fabián

Ortiz, Carlos

Gooch, Talor

Pan, C.T.

Gordon, Will

Paolini, Brinson

Grace, Branden

Percy, Cameron

Haas, Bill

Perez, Pat

Hadley, Chesson

Pettersson, Carl

Hagy, Brandon

Piercy, Scott

Harman, Brian

Poston, J.T.

Harrington, Scott

Potter, Jr., Ted

Hearn, David

Power, Seamus

Henley, Russell

Reavie, Chez

Herman, Jim

Redman, Doc

Hickok, Kramer

Reed, Patrick

Higgs, Harry

Rodgers, Patrick

Hoag, Bo

Rose, Justin

Hoffman, Charley

Ryder, Sam

Hoge, Tom

Sabbatini, Rory

