“Mr. College Football”/Tony Barnhart says, “This is going to get Interesting”(Will the ACC and Big 12 go with the SEC?)
Tony Barnhart/”Mr. College Football”
@MrCFB
Oh my. This is going to get interesting. Will the ACC and Big 12 go with the SEC? Buckle up folks.
Tony commenting on the Twitter word from The Big Lead
Dan Patrick reported on his show that the Big 10 and PAC-12 will cancel their college football seasons tomorrow, but the SEC is still holding out.
