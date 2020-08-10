“Mr. College Football”/Tony Barnhart says, “This is going to get Interesting”(Will the ACC and Big 12 go with the SEC?)

Tony Barnhart/”Mr. College Football”

@MrCFB

Oh my. This is going to get interesting. Will the ACC and Big 12 go with the SEC? Buckle up folks.

Tony commenting on the Twitter word from The Big Lead

Dan Patrick reported on his show that the Big 10 and PAC-12 will cancel their college football seasons tomorrow, but the SEC is still holding out.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy. Sasse is a former university president. pic.twitter.com/xrpRjiWREf — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

