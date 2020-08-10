The ACC intends to play College Football in the Fall of 2020:The ACC “Absolutely” plans on playing Fall Football

from www.cbssports.com:

ACC ‘absolutely’ intends to play 2020 college football season after league meetings Monday

ACC athletic directors and presidents shared similar sentiments in separate conference calls

A murky day for college football got a bit brighter for those who hope to see the sport on the field in 2020 as an ACC official told CBS Sports on Monday said the conference “absolutely” intends on playing this fall. The comment from a high-ranking source within the league came after an ACC conference call with athletic directors and a similar call involving university presidents.

“We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely,” the ACC official said.

Though that is the sentiment throughout the league, the official does not expect the ACC to make a definitive announcement either way on Monday.

The day started with expectations that the Power Five might go dark this week. Big Ten presidents are meeting Monday night with the expectation that conference’s season will ultimately be canceled.

“I don’t know if there is a drop dead time period [to decide],” the ACC official said. “We don’t start play until Sept. 12 as a league.”

CLICK HERE for more on this one from Dennis Dodd, with CBSSports.com…..