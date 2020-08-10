The “Baseball Summer” for Caldwell Academy Student-Athletes:’A Summer of Success’

Eli Hopkins—- Catcher Played for AASA 18U National ( All American Sports Academy )

Played in Tournaments in the following states :: GA,, FLA,, SC,, TN.

Batting Average .434 3 home runs ( 2 grand slams ) 22 RBIs

Has college offers from Coker College & Brevard College

Luke Elmore — Pitcher Played for NCBaseball Academy Golden Spikes, RHP

9 games 34 innings pitched,, 61 K’s 18BB 1.44 ERA

Grayson Southern— 3B &,2B Played for Greensboro Red Wings ( went on DL after 3 games )

Batting Average .429,, AB 7 HITS 3,, RBIs 2

Courtesy of Bob Black, a Big Baseball Booster, and a strong booster of all of the Athletic Programs, for the Caldwell Academy Eagles…..