What’s the Danger/Health Threat of me and Another Person standing Six Feet apart and Throwing a Football???

Throwing the football….Standing six feet apart….I have been doing this since back in early May, and so far, so good…

Have had some good workouts…Every Saturday afternoon, for two-three hours.

What’s the danger, what’s the health threat, in throwing the football with another person, while standing six feet apart?

The high school football players could be coming to their schools and throwing the football, while standing/staying Six Feet apart….

High School football players can enter the practice field and maintain a distance of Six Feet at all times…

Throwing the football while maintaining a Six Feet distance…Running while maintaining a Six Feet distance…Stretching while maintaining a Six Feet distance….

In Greensboro, this can be done…At schools like Grimsley, Page, Dudley, and Smith and others, this could be, and should be happening right now…

Workouts with 20 players or less in the morning and then 20 players or less in the afternoon….

No meeting in the middle of the practice field and yelling “Go Whirlies, Go Pirates, Go Panthers, or Go Eagles”…

That mess is not necessary, and it is overrated any how…

Walk into that stadium or practice field and remain Six Feet apart at all times…No hand shaking, no smacks on the back, no fist bumping…That junk is overrated too…We need DISCIPLINE to pull this off, and we must remain Six Feet apart at all times, NO MATTER WHAT….

It can be done…I have been doing it with football throwing and kicking the soccer ball every Saturday since back in early May…I’m 62 and now nearly 63 years old, and should be at more risk than these kids, but by maintaining the Six Feet distance at ALL times, things are working….

I enjoy working out and training and remaining close to the games, and I know the kids do too…

Let them practice, but be sure as coaches, that you keep them Six Feet apart at all times, as the new practices get under way…

We can still have a season….There is still plenty of time….

If we have to, we can push the start of practice back to September 20, the start of the games back to October 20, and end the season by December 20….

It can be done, and we need to go ahead and do it, to prove it can be done, and we can do it right, and be successful…

Let’s keep that start of practice on September 20 on the table, with a start of the games on October 20 on the board, and an ending of the season on December 20, as our stopping point….

We need to do this to prove, “We Can Do This”, “We Can Pull This Off”!!!!!

from today on Twitter, from Joe Sirera, at the News and Record:

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools does not believe its high school students should be participating in athletics if they are not in school and would support a delay through the calendar year, the district’s chief of staff says.

GCS has postponed athletics workouts and marching band practices at its 15 high schools indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district also has said that all learning will be online for at least the first nine weeks of the school year, which begins Aug. 17.

Last week, the NCHSAA surveyed the local education agencies for each of its member schools to seek their input on resuming high school sports. Nora Carr, Guilford County Schools’ chief of staff, was asked about the district’s response to that survey.

“We made our decision based on our local public health data and trends,” Carr wrote in an email, “and since we don’t believe it’s safe in our county to have students attend our schools, we do not believe it is safe for them to play sports. While social distancing and being outside helps, we also know teens — and the risks are greater than the rewards at this point.”

Don’t let this get you down or detract you if you are a local athlete….We still have a chance, if the GCS/county will look at my plans…Are they dead set against us playing ball????? It sure looks like it.

Nora Carr from the Guilford County Schools:“While social distancing and being outside helps, we also know teens — and the risks are greater than the rewards at this point.”

I thought the old people, like me, who have been doing the football drills for 3 1/2 months were more at risk….

The young with the proper Social Distancing, the distance of at least Six Feet, those young people ought to be able to go all day long….

I am not here to override safety issues or endanger the lives of our Guilford County young athletes….

I just want to be able to show the Guilford County Schools and the NCHSAA, that We Can Do This…

Let’s prove them wrong, and be successful in doing so….We never learn what we can do, unless we try…..