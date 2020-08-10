WYNDHAM REWARDS CHALLENGE NINE-HOLE MATCH FOR $160,000 BENEFITTING THE FIRST TEE OF THE TRIAD SET FOR WEDNESDAY AT THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Exhibition Featuring Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace vs. Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak Set to Air Wednesday, Aug. 12 Live on Golf Channel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Four PGA TOUR golfers will play a nine-hole exhibition match to benefit The First Tee of the Triad on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship, which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, starts Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The 2011 Masters champion and 15-time international winner, Charl Schwartzel, will team with fellow South African and 13-time international winner Branden Grace, two International Team Presidents Cup veterans. The two will take on three-time PGA TOUR winner Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak.

The match will be contested on the back side at Sedgefield Country Club at 2 p.m. eastern time and will be televised as a special presentation of PGA TOUR Live and simulcast on Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms including GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR to carry the event internationally.

The teams will use the Chapman Format in the nine-hole exhibition. Each golfer hits a tee shot, and each plays the other’s ball for second shots. The best of the second shots is selected, and the two partners complete the hole playing alternate shot. Players on the winning team will receive a Wyndham Rewards “Vacation Ready” Gift Bag.

The Wyndham Rewards Challenge will be worth $160,000 with all funds going to The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization, in the names of the participating golfers. Schwartzel and Grace will play for The First Tee of the Triad after-school programs; Perez and Kokrak will play for The First Tee of the Triad summer camps. Holes 10 through 12 will be worth $10,000 each, holes 13 through 15 will be worth $15,000 each, and holes 16 through 18 will be worth $25,000 each for a total of $150,000.

After players hit their tee shots at the par three 16th hole, each will participate in the Wyndham Rewards Bonus Shot: one swing from the front tee on the 16th hole to the Club Wyndham Beach. The golfer whose shot is closest to the target will win an additional $10,000 for his First Tee of the Triad program.

