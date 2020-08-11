College Men’s Golf News: Guilford Trio Named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team saw Josh Allen (Wilson, N.C./Greenfield), Zachary Evens (Mercer Island, Wash./Mercer Island), and Jack Lee (Overland Park, Kan./Blue Valley North) named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA). A total of 1,018 student-athletes earned the honor across all divisions with 189 in Division III alone.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically in Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. For 2019-20 only, they must participate in 40% of the team’s competitive rounds.

Allen joined the Quakers as a transfer from NCAA Division I member Wofford College in January 2019 and used his lone season of eligibility this past year. He played 10 rounds over four tournaments and compiled a 76.7 stroke average that ranked sixth on the team. Allen twice matched his career-low with a one-under-par 71 this season. He notched his best finish with a 68th-place score of 225 at the Savannah Invitational. Allen was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NCAA Division III Men’s At-Large Academic All-District V Team and the 2019-20 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team.

Evens consistently ranked among Guilford’s top golfers and leaves ranked fifth among the school’s career leaders with a 74.3 stroke average in 72 rounds. This season he had a 73.56 stroke average in 16 rounds which was third on the team. His best performance came at the Royal Lakes Fall Invitational where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 141. He earned top-25 finishes in two other tournaments as he placed 13th at the Gordin Collegiate Classic (69-73-71-213) and 25th at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial (76-71-147). Evens was named to the All-ODAC Second Team and joined Allen on the CoSIDA NCAA Division III Men’s At-Large Academic All-District V Team and the 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team.

In eight rounds this year, Lee recorded a 74.00 stroke average. He finished tied for 18th at the Savannah Invitational (71-73-69-213) and tied for 37th at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial (75-74-149). Lee earned All-ODAC Third Team honors and a spot on the 2019-20 ODAC All-Academic Team.

