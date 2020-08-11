**********NC Fusion Boys and Girls Lacrosse – Fall season registration is open!**********

BOYS LACROSSE

FALL 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL EVALUATIONS

New players must attend at least one day of evaluations but may attend both dates. Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up. Current players are encouraged to attend. New and current players must register below using the links provided before attending evaluations. Learn more about our teams and training programs.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN

CLICK HERE

REGISTRATION FEE $25 members / $50 non-members

WHEN

Session 1 – August 15, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Session 2 – August 16, 2020

Grad years 2021-2030 9:00 am – 11:00 am

Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org

The NC Fusion Difference:

Fall and spring player development

Private pristine practice venues

Experienced elite coaching at all age groups

Access to regional and national tournaments

GIRLS LACROSSE

EVALUATIONS

Please arrive at least 20 minutes before the start of each session to check in and warm up.

WHEN

TBD

WHERE

Congdon Intramural Turf at High Point University

Congdon Intramural Turf – 1018 Panther Drive, High Point, NC 27268

*This address takes you to Vert Stadium. Plug in 1018 Panther Drive, High Point, NC 27268 to your GPS. Instead of turning left onto Panther Drive, continue straight to the traffic light (Food Lion/gas station will be on your right). Take a left onto N. Centennial. The University will be on your left, continue to the second entrance which is at the traffic light. Turn left onto International Ave., the field is on your right.

Please reach out to Darla Poulin at dpoulin@ncfusion.org with any questions about the girls lacrosse program.

Questions about the registration process may be directed to Kristen Strain at kstrain@ncfusion.org